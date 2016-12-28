Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 28 December 2016 13:57 CET

Wa All Stars centre back Abdul Ganiu Ismail prints exercise books with images of teammates

Wa All Stars centre back Abdul Ganiu Ismail has printed exercise books in honour of his teammates of the club for winning the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

The books have the images of the all players of the Northern Blues along with the league trophy whilst the FrontPage have his own image.

The talented defender is expected to share the books among some selected schools in Wa.

It is the first time he is initiating such a gesture.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

the purpose of life is a life of purpose
By: fred,u.g
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img