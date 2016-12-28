Wa All Stars centre back Abdul Ganiu Ismail prints exercise books with images of teammates

Wa All Stars centre back Abdul Ganiu Ismail has printed exercise books in honour of his teammates of the club for winning the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

The books have the images of the all players of the Northern Blues along with the league trophy whilst the FrontPage have his own image.

The talented defender is expected to share the books among some selected schools in Wa.

It is the first time he is initiating such a gesture.

By Nuhu Adams



