Badu Pledges AFCON Title

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is brimming with optimism to return from the Gabon 2017 soccer festival with the ultimate.

The Udinese strongman, after helping his club place a respectable position(10th) in the Italian Serie A has told the Club's website that his focus is now to help his motherland achieve its long cherished dream of ending the over three decade trophy drought.

Despite his exploits in 2016 for club and country, he expects 2017 to be better in many aspects saying, “We had a good race and got a great result [this year]. In 2017, I’m sure we will have a great year.”

The 2009 juvenile World Cup winner added that “Now, I’m focused on Ghana. I will go to the Africa Cup of Nations and I want to give a lot of joy to my country by winning the title.”

“When I come back I hope to find the team even higher. I want to wish all Udinese fans a happy new year.”

Coach Avram Grant and his charges begin a non-residential camping today and he is expected to release his provisional squad today for the tournament scheduled for Gabon next January.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum