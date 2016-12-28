Things Are Getting Better …Dede Declares

Black Stars Deputy captain has expressed gross delight after grabbing his very first goal for the Hammers over the weekend.

The former Swansea star grabbed his side's opener in their 4-1 away rout and seems to be peaking in performance lately having suffered a thigh injury in his first game for West Ham against Chelsea in August.

To the 27-year-old winger, his side's great showing in recent weeks attest to the fact that things are falling in place for the Hammers.

He said after the game that “I think it was important to get the goal for the squad and to get my first goal here.”

“I started the season in a very difficult way, but I'm trying to get back into my best shape.”

“Things are getting better now and the boys are helping me, pushing me every day and I'm getting my confidence back. We had a great game today and hopefully we can continue like that.”

Dede added: “Personally, I think it was an important goal for me, but collectively it was our third win and we've done really well in the last few games.”

“We didn't play our best football in the previous two games, but I think we managed to get two clean sheets and win those games.”

“Today we played better football, but I think we can do even better with the ball.

“We've proved that we've got a good squad and if we keep working hard then we can get more results.”

Dede is expected to join the Black Stars for the Gabon championship.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum