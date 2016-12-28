Stars Start Gabon Preparation Today

The Black Stars begin their search for continental honour today with a non-residential rehearsal at the St Thomas Aquinas Park, Cantonments, the Management Committee of the team has said.

Coach Avram Grant, according to the Committee will name his final squad for the Gabon tournament after the three-day non-residential training session.

Later, the Black Stars will embark on a 12-day training tour in the UAE before landing in Gabon on January 13 for the showpiece.

This year's tournament, the 31st edition, offers the Ghanaians yet another opportunity to end their 34-year famine in the biennial competition.

Ghana is housed in a group with familiar rivals like Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

The team will travel to Dubai on January 3 to fine-tune for 10 additional days before leaving for the host country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum