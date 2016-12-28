Former Cameroon deputy coach Ibrahim Tanko denies Kotoko Sporting Director role

Former assistant coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Ibrahim Tanko has denied reports that he has been named as the Sporting Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko insisting no one has approached him.

Reports in the media had suggested that the former Black Stars and Borrusia Dortmund forward has been appointed by the new leadership of the Porcupine Warriors for the position and will be starting work soon.

But Tanko in an interview with GHANAsoccernet.com says he also saw the story in the media but has not been approached by anyone.

"Just like you are saying, I also saw it in the media but I have not discussed anything with anyone. No one has called me to take the role of Sporting Director at Kotoko," he said.

The most-wanted coach who is on the radar of many local and foreign clubs added that someone might have created the story after seeing him watch a Kotoko game at the Baba Yara recently.

"Maybe someone saw me watching a Kotoko game at the Baba Yara recently and thinks I am in for the job. But in all honesty, I have not spoken to anyone," he added.

Ibrahim Tanko was the assistant coach for Cameroon during the 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

