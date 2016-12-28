Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Avram Grant to unleash tactical Gerard Nuus for AFCON 2017

Black Stars head Coach Avram Grant is silently working his way to get his team arrive in Gabon in top shape and will bring back Gerard Nuus as his right hand man for the tournament.

Nuus, is one of the highly rated video analyst in Europe at the moment and is currently working with Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

Grant has him on board and he will join the entire squad in Dubai when the second phase of the preparation starts.

He was part of the success story of Equatorial Guinea when the team lost to Cote D'voire only on penalties almost two years ago now.

Ghana is in one of the toughest houses in the competition after being paired  against seven time champions Egypt, Mali and the often hard working Cranes of Uganda.

