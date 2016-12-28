Sports News | 28 December 2016 10:45 CET
Jamaican physical trainer Jamie Lawrence part of Ghana’s technical team for AFCON 2017
Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence will be on the plane to Gabon as one of the technical men as the Black Stars slowly build for Gabon 2017.
Lawrence who played such a pivotal role in the previous edition will be hoping to have a similar effect next month.
He is expected to join the team in Dubai and also fly with them to Gabon.
