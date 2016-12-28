AFCON 2017: Gabon name final squad

Hosts Gabon have named their final squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with no major surprises.

Captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who is on a rich-vein of scoring form at Borussia Dortmund, is the star man on the list.

Sunderland midfielder Ibrahim Didier Ndong makes the cut despite a fall out with the Federation in November when he failed to show up for a FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier even though he arrived in Libreville.

Other notable names on the squad include Cardiff City’s Bruno Ecuélé Manga, Juventus’ Mario René Junior Lemina and goalkeeper Didier Ovono who features for Oostende of Belgium.

Camacho however named three players on his standby list; Axel Meyé (Eskisehirspor, Turkey), Johan Lengoualama (Raja Casablanca, Morocco) and Donald Nzé (AS Pelican)

Gabon are drawn in group A alongside debutants Guinea Bissau, four time champions Cameroon and Burkina Faso, runners up in 2013.

They open the tournament with Guinea Bissau in Libreville on January 14, 2017 and will be targeting a better show than one in 2012 when they lost in the quarter finals.

The Gabon squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono (Oostende, Belgium), Yves Stéphane Bitséki Moto (CF Mounana), Anthony Mfa Mezui (unattached).

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Red Star, France), André Biyogho Poko (Karabukspor, Turkey), Aaron Appindangoye (Stade Lavallois, France), Franck Perrin Obambou (Stade Mandji), Bruno Ecuélé Manga (Cardiff City, Wales), Yoann Wachter (CS Sedan Ardennes, France), Johann Serge Obiang (Troyes, France), Benjamin Zé Ondo (Mosta FC, Malta)

Midfielders: Mario René Junior Lemina (Juventus, Italy), Junior Serge Martinsson Ngouali (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Levy Clément Madinda (Gimnàstic, Spain), Guélor Kanga Kaku (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Merlin Tandjigora (Meixian Hakka FC, China), Didier Ibrahim Ndong (Sunderland, England), Samson Mbingui (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Malick Evouna (Tianjin Teda FC, China), Denis Athanase Bouanga (Tours, France), Serge Kevyn Aboue Angoue (Uniao Leiria, Portugal), Cedric Ondo Biyoghe (CF Mounana)

Standby: Axel Meyé (Eskisehirspor, Turkey), Johan Lengoualama (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Donald Nzé (AS Pelican)