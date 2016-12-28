AFCON 2017: Moroccan star ruled out with toe injury

OGC Nice midfielder Younes Belhanda will miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after sustaining a toe injury.

The Morocco international got injured during Nice's goalless stalemate with Bordeaux in the French Ligue game on Wednesday.

The club released the following statements about the former FC Schalke attacking midfielder's injury.

"Younes Belhanda is suffering from a broken toe, and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks," a statement read on Nice's official website.

Another statement said he had: "undergone medical examination on Thursday. It determined the diagnosis in a definitive manner."

This has come as a major blow for Morocco head coach Herve Renard and his technical ahead of the AFCON finals which will start next month in Gabon.

Morocco are in Group A along with the defending AFCON champions Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Togo.