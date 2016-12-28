Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 28 December 2016 10:38 CET

AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Uganda give shot-stopper Denis Onyango five days rest

Uganda first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been given five days of rest after a busy schedule with club side Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is expected to help their reliable safest pair of hands to fully recover for the impending huge assignment.

Onyango played many matches in the Premier Soccer League, CAF Champions league and at the FIFA Club World Cup championship.

''Yes, we have given him [Dennis Onyango] rest for about a week and he will only be with us in Tunisia,'' Cranes team manager Chrispus Muyinda told Kawowo Sports.

