Liverpool overpower Stoke 4-1 after early scare

Liverpool survived an early scare to breeze past Stoke at Anfield thanks to strikes from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and a Giannelli Imbula own goal.

Liverpool moved back to within six points of leaders Chelsea after coming from behind to thump Stoke City4-1 at Anfield.

The Reds had the added pressure of playing a day after their title rivals but adapted well to turn it around after Jon Walters gave the visitors an early lead.

The Merseysiders had initially found Stoke's tactics difficult to contend with but recovered to seize back second spot in style thanks to goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, a Gianelli Imbula own goal and a quickfire effort from substitute Daniel Sturridge.

It was Sturridge's first Premier League strike of the season and notched up 100 league goals under Jurgen Klopp in the German's 48th match in charge.

The result means the Reds leapfrog Manchester City, who they host on New Year's Eve, and have now lost just once in their last 20 league and cup matches.

Stoke will return to the drawing board as they bid to halt a run of four matches without a win when they visit table-topping Chelsea.