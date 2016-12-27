Who Is Bernard Tepketey - Stars New Sensation?

Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tepketey has been named in Avram Grant’s provisional team that will begin preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra.

Tepketey has only featured in one Bundesliga game this season but there is a lot of buzz around the the 19-year-old forward.

Ghana’s Israeli coach Avram Grant has reportedly handed the young striker a chance to train with the team before he trims the team back to the required 23.

According to media reports the former Unistar player, Tepketey is one of the sensations that will be expected to train on Wednesday.

The Black Stars will train three times in Accra before leaving for UAE where they will continue sharpening their skills ahead of the tournament in Gabon.

By Sammy Heywood Okine