Let's Keep Eyes On Black Stars - Hon Baah Agyemang Alerts NPP

The out-going Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has alerted the incoming NPP administration to be watchful about the preparations of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, as it prepares for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

According to him, the average Ghanaian was interested in the well-doing of the senior national football team and will not forgive any government who toy's with the preparation and performance of the Black Stars.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper in Kumasi, Hon Agyemang admonished the incoming administration to take keen interest in the preparations and activities of the National Team.

''It is imperative that the incoming administration takes steps to monitor the happenings at the sports ministry as the NDC government finally bows out because every wrong move will surely affect the performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON'', the MP passionately stated.

PERFORMANCE:

The MP, a huge sports enthusiast and administrator noted the kind of preparation the team gets before they finally touch-down in Gabon would largely affect their performance.

He, therefore, proposed that incoming team placed someone who is sports inclined close to the team so as to ensure he reports periodically for the right things to be done before the commencement of the games.

According to him, there had been bad blood between the out-going sports minister and the current Football Administration and wished that all effort was expended to mend the cracks that had created by the outgoing government.

''Footballers need strong motivation to bring out the best in them and therefore it would be prudent that our incoming administration and the president-elect keeps an eye on how the men and the entire team are preparing for the upcoming tournament'', Hon Agyemang intimated.

CHANGE:

Mincing no words, the Out-going MP said the sports ministry needed a thorough overhauling so as to make it more functional.

He called for the adequate support for all the sporting fields and sectors, adding that would ensure effective administration and performance.

''I am confident that if we get the various sporting directorates the right kind of support they will perform well and also churn out impressive results'', Hon Agyemang stated.

According to him, 'every aspect of the ministry should experience the agenda for change that was promised by the president-elect so as to be able to move along with the change'.