Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 27 December 2016 11:58 CET

Asante Kotoko to battle Aduana for 2017 SWAG Cup

Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars have been selected for next year's Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Cup.

According reliable sources, the match will be played on 08 January, 2017 at a yet-to-be-named venue.

Aduana Stars won the GHALCA Six tournament whiles the Porcupine Warriors placed third in the competition.

Kotoko beat AshantiGold to win the last edition of the SWAG Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Always give thanks and praise the lors
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img