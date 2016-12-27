Sports News | 27 December 2016 11:58 CET
Asante Kotoko to battle Aduana for 2017 SWAG Cup
Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars have been selected for next year's Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Cup.
According reliable sources, the match will be played on 08 January, 2017 at a yet-to-be-named venue.
Aduana Stars won the GHALCA Six tournament whiles the Porcupine Warriors placed third in the competition.
Kotoko beat AshantiGold to win the last edition of the SWAG Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].