Asante Kotoko to battle Aduana for 2017 SWAG Cup

Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars have been selected for next year's Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Cup.

According reliable sources, the match will be played on 08 January, 2017 at a yet-to-be-named venue.

Aduana Stars won the GHALCA Six tournament whiles the Porcupine Warriors placed third in the competition.

Kotoko beat AshantiGold to win the last edition of the SWAG Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium.

