Sports News | 27 December 2016 11:58 CET

Rahman Rasheda: Black Princesses skipper hints of another demonstration on the cards

The skipper of Ghana's U-20 female team Rahman Rasheda has hinted that they might have to hit the streets if they are to get their bonuses due them after participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier in the year.

The protest will be in the direction of getting their per diems and other bonuses owed them after participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The Princesses finished bottom of their group but they are claims that they were owed some money from qualification and money for participating in the tournament even though they finished bottom in their group.

Their seniors the Black Queens recently participated in similar act but their bonuses are yet to be paid and it will be interesting to see how this one ends up.

We might be tempted to follow the foot steps of our sisters (Black Queens) to get what is due of us. #BlackPrincesses

— Rahman Rasheda (@RahmanRasheda) December 25, 2016

