27 December 2016

Soothsayer Gyan predicts doom for Elmina Sharks, AshGold, Bechem and Bolga All Stars

Soothsayer Dr. Isaac Kweku Gyan has predicted doom for four clubs Elmina Sharks, AshantiGold, Bechem United and Bolga All Stars.

''Elmina Sharks, Bolga All Stars, AshGold and Bechem United will suffer in the Ghana Premier League this season,'' Gyan, affectionately called 'Gyan the Dreamer', posted in a Whatsapp group on Sunday.

Gyan added that newly promoted Elmina Sharks and Bolga All Stars will find it difficult to settle in the league whilst AshantiGold and Bechem United will all fight to the end to retain their statuses.

He predicted Wa All Stars Premier League title success last season and also foretold the relegation of Sekondi Hasaacas, New Edubiase United and Techiman City.

