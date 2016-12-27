Ghana and TP Mazembe winger Solomon Asante will forever remember 2016 for the highs and lows it has brought him but it's fair to say at club level the diminutive winger was the king of cocking up goals.

Out of the 81 total number of assists recorded for Tout Puissant (TP) Mazembe in the year under review, the former Berekum Chelsea forward (Solomon Asante) contributed 11 assists to beat competition from his closest rival, Jonathan Bolingi who managed 9 assists.

Asante has had problems with his club and that has cost him his place in the national team but his professionalism and work ethics has remained throughout the season.

There are reports that despite rediscovering himself on the pitch the former Berekum Chelsea man will not Renew his contract with the ravens when it runs out in 2017.

Blessed with pace Asante has been on the wish list of Mamelodi Sundowns for the last two seasons.

By Rahman Osman

