2017 AFCON: Black Stars to start preparations on Wednesday

Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Black Stars will start preparations for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Wednesday 28 December in Accra.

A provisional squad yet to be released by head coach Avram Grant will start the preparations.

A statement released after closed door meeting between the Association and the Management committee of the Black Stars read: '' The management of the Ghana Football held a meeting with the Management and Technical teams of the Black Stars and approved the program for the 2017 AFCON

''a. Local training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School from 28th December to 1st January, 2017.

'' b. Press Conference to announce players for the 2017 AFCON on 31st December, 2017 at 12 noon at the GFA Conference hall.

'' c. Departure to the UAE for a 12-day pre-tournament training from 2nd to 13th January, 2017

'' d. Departure from UAE to Gabon on 13th January, 2017.''

Ghana's campaign begin on 17 January against familiar foes Uganda in Port Gentil.

The team is drawn in a tough group alongside Egypt Uganda and Mali.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports