Ayew savours debut goal for West Ham

Andre Ayew believes there is more to come from both himself and West Ham United after scoring his first goal for the club in Boxing Day's 4-1 win at Swansea, his former club.

Ayew has struggled to replicate the form he exhibited at Swansea last season which earned him a record move to the London club.

The Ghana international returned to action in November after spending three months in the treatment following a groin injury suffered at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

''I think it was important to get the goal for the squad and to get my first goal here,” said Ayew. ''I started the season in a very difficult way, but I’m trying to get back into my best shape.

''Things are getting better now and the boys are helping me, pushing me every day and I’m getting my confidence back. We had a great game today and hopefully we can continue like that.''

For Ayew, converting Andy Carroll’s 13th-minute knockdown was a big moment for the Ghana star, but the 27-year-old was thinking only of the team when he was asked about the significance of his strike.

''Personally, I think it was an important goal for me, but collectively it was our third win and we’ve done really well in the last few games,'' said Ayew.

''We didn’t play our best football in the previous two games, but I think we managed to get two clean sheets and win those games.

''Today we played better football, but I think we can do even better with the ball. We’ve proved that we’ve got a good squad and if we keep working hard then we can get more results.''

