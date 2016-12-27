Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 27 December 2016 10:29 CET

Frank Acheampong signs off for AFCON with a goal in Anderlecht win at Charleroi

Frank Acheampong climbed off the bench to score the second goal as Anderlecht beat Sporting Charleroi 2-0 on Boxing Day in the Belgian top-flight.

The Ghana international replaced Massimo Bruno on 59 minutes when the scoreline was still goalless.

Lukasz Teodorczyk opened the scoring on 74 minutes and Acheampong grabbed the assurance goal with five minutes left on the clock.

He collected a pass from the right, controlled well inside the box before shooting in at the near post.

It was his second league goal in 17 appearances this season as the Jupiler League goes on a break.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Never give up in life because it is often the last key on the bunch that opens the door to sucess.
By: Natasha
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img