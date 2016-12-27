AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Huge boost for Uganda as goalkeeper Onyango is ranked 10th best in the world

Ghana players must dig deep to get the goals past Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers in the World for 2016.

Onyango, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, is ranked 10th by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) with 5 points.

He is above Arsenal's Petr Cech, Samir Handanovi of Inter Milan and Barcelona's Marc Andre Ter Stegen who are 11 th , 12th and 13th respectively.

Onyango won the ABSA Premiership, the CAF Champions League and is also among the nominees in the CAF Player of the Year Awards for the category of those based in Africa.

The Black Stars will play the Cranes on 15 January in Port Gentil in the Group D opener.

