Sports News | 27 December 2016 10:29 CET

West Ham boss Bilic expects Andre Ayew to get better after debut goal

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is expecting more club-record signing Andre Ayew who opened his goal account against his former club Swansea on Boxing.

Ayew was at the far post to direct home a loose ball after after Lukasz Fabianski had failed to deal with Andy Carroll's knock-down from a diagonal Mark Noble pass on 13 minutes.

It has been described as his best performance in a West Ham shirt against his former club.

''Not just the goal but the performance will help him,' Bilic said.

''He is still not at top fitness because he had the injury and he came back, but the goals help every striker and now we are expecting that his top form will happen.

''We expect him to contribute not only with goals but with his all-round displays.''

If u take too much risk u might not be imune to serious trouble.
By: Spicy
