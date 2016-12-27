Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Football News | 27 December 2016 00:13 CET

Solomon Asante Crowned TP Mazembe’s King Of Assists

By El-Amisty Nobo

Black Stars diminutive attacking midfielder, Solomon Asante has cusped the year 2016 with a blue print having topped TP Mazembe’s assists chart.

Out of the 81 total number of assists recorded for Tout Puissant (TP) Mazembe in the year under review, the former Berekum Chelsea forward (Solomon Asante) contributed 11 assists to beat competition from his closest rival, Jonathan Bolingi who managed 9 assists.

Solomon Asante, 26, has won several laurels for TP Mazembe including the African Confederations Cup, CAF Champions League, since joining the Lubumbashi side in 2013.

Apart from Asante, other Ghanaian players who made it on the assists chart includes; Yaw Frimpong (4 assists), Daniel Nii Adjei (3 assists), Dominic Kissi Boateng (1 assist).

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo
Email: [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Football News

Living by faith isn't living with certainty. It's trusting God inspite of unanswered questions and unresolved doubts.
By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img