Solomon Asante Crowned TP Mazembe’s King Of Assists

Black Stars diminutive attacking midfielder, Solomon Asante has cusped the year 2016 with a blue print having topped TP Mazembe’s assists chart.

Out of the 81 total number of assists recorded for Tout Puissant (TP) Mazembe in the year under review, the former Berekum Chelsea forward (Solomon Asante) contributed 11 assists to beat competition from his closest rival, Jonathan Bolingi who managed 9 assists.

Solomon Asante, 26, has won several laurels for TP Mazembe including the African Confederations Cup, CAF Champions League, since joining the Lubumbashi side in 2013.

Apart from Asante, other Ghanaian players who made it on the assists chart includes; Yaw Frimpong (4 assists), Daniel Nii Adjei (3 assists), Dominic Kissi Boateng (1 assist).

