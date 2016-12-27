Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
GFA Gala On January 28, 2017

By Sammy Heywood Okine

The Ghana Football Association has scheduled the Gala competition for the 28 January 2017, according to information reaching Yours Truely.

The knockout competition will be played over two days at a yet-to-be-named venue.

It will involve all 16 Ghana Premier League clubs with 20 minutes each half.

This will welcome the new Ghana Premier League season which is set to kick off on 4th February, 2017.

The last Gala competition was held in 2001 with Asante Kotoko being the winners.

Football News

