SWAG Cup: Aduana Stars Faces Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will lock horns with Aduana Stars in the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Cup next year.

The organizers have named both Ghanaian top-flight sides to clash in annual competition.

Aduana Stars who placed second in the Ghana Premier League clinched this year's GHALCA FAB G6 tournament whiles the Porcupine Warriors placed third in the competition.

Asante Kotoko were the champions of the last edition of the competition after beating Obuasi AshantiGold.

Asante Kotoko has appointed a new Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei Bafour who wants to win this special cup to encourage the fans to come to the stadium.

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah has called on corporate Ghana to support the Sports Media in their activities as they are the ones who promote and advertise products and events in the country. He noted that Sports and Football, especially is a tool for marketing and promotions.

According reliable sources, the competition will be played on 8th January, 2017.