Pedro's brace helps Chelsea beat Bournemouth and make it 12 in a row

Pedro scored twice and Eden Hazard converted from the spot as Chelsea recorded their 12 straight Premier League win to stretch their lead at the top of the table on Boxing Day.

Antonio Conte’s side went into Monday’s match with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge knowing that victory would send them seven points clear, following Manchester City's win at Hull but ahead of Liverpool's game against Stoke on Tuesday.

It wasn’t vintage Chelsea against the Cherries, with the visitors causing problems throughout – particularly through the lively Jack Wilshere in midfield.

But the Blues produced world-class quality when it counted, with Pedro curling in a gem of a shot to give them the lead on 24 minutes, and Eden Hazard converting from the spot after the Belgian was hacked down inside the box at the start of the second half.

A wickedly deflected shot made it 3-0 late on, but Chelsea already had the win wrapped up by that stage as Conte’s side continue their seemingly-unstoppable march towards the title.