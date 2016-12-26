Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
26 December 2016

Late Olivier Giroud goal gives Arsenal relief in unconvincing win over West Brom

Olivier Giroud gave Arsenal late relief as his header clinched a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman, making his first Premier League start of the season, send a beautiful looping header past ben Foster five minutes from time as Mesut Ozil celebrated his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal with his 36th assist.

It looked like another afternoon of frustration for Arsenal who had lost their previous two matches and fallen nine points below leaders Chelsea.

Alexis Sanchez hit the post and Ben Foster produced several excellent saves as anxiety took hold at an Emirates Stadium showing numerous empty seats.

But as full-blown mutiny threatened to take hold against Arsene Wenger, Giroud's intervention brought welcome Christmas cheer to the Arsenal manager.

