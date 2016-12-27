Press conference scheduled for Avram Grant to reveal final Ghana squad for AFCON 2017

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ghana coach Avram Grant will hold a press conference to announce his final 23-man squad for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Israeli will defend his choices from a provisional 30-man squad which is expected to start training on Wednesday in Accra.

Grant has handed surprise call-ups to Andy Yiadom (Barnsely), Bernard Tekpetey ( Schalke) and striker Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau).

He faces questions about his decision his goalkeepers and also striker to be named for the tournament.

The final squad to be announced will travel to UAE where they will work for 12 days to fine tune their preparations.

