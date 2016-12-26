Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores wondergoal as Manchester United thump David Moyes's Sunderland

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal of the season contender as Manchester United eased past Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The Armenian, on as a sub, produced an improvised 'scorpion' volley to turn in a Zlatan Ibrahimovic cross when the ball was behind him - though Sunderland may have had a legitimate claim for offside.

It capped off a routine victory of United, their fourth in a row; through Fabio Borini volleyed a superb late consolation for Sunderland whose manager David Moyes made his first appearance at Old Trafford since being sacked by United.

Daley Blind scored the opener late in the first half, receiving an Ibrahimovic layoff and drilling the ball low into the right corner of the Sunderland net.

Paul Pogba brought several saves from Duncan Watmore, as well as hitting the post and volleying over, while both Juan Mata and Ibrahimovic also found themselves frustrated by the impressive Sunderland goalkeeper.

But Ibrahimovic eventually scored when he and Pogba went through two-on-one and the Swede finished coolly past Watmore.