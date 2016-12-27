Sports News | 27 December 2016 07:18 CET
Ghana to arrive in Gabon for Afcon 2017 day before tournament kicks off
The Black Stars will land in Gabon on the eve of the start of the tournament.
But four days before their tournament opener against Uganda in Port Gentil.
The 2015 finals losing finalists will jet in from the United Arab Emirates where they will camp for 12 days.
Ghana will also face Egypt and Mali in Group D at the tournament which runs from 14 January to 05 February.
