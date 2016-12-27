Third-tier Giana Erminio target Ghanaian striker Samuel Appiah in January

Italian Lega Pro side Giana Erminio have expressed interest in Ghanaian teenager Samuel Appiah Darko next month.

Appiah has been on the books of third-tier side Cosenza from giants Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old was released by Inter at the end of last season and was strongly linked with a move to Modena.

But third-tier side Cosenza moved swiftly to capture the promising attacker.

