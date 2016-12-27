CONFIRMED: Black Stars to start AFCON 2017 training on Wednesday

The Black Stars will start training on 28 December in Accra to prepare for next month's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

A provisional squad yet to be released by head coach Avram Grant will start the preparations.

This is expected to be the first phase of their schedule to get in shape for the tournament which will start on 15 January in Gabon.

It precedes the team's pre-camping training tour in Dubai after New Year's Day.

Ghana's campaign begin on 17 January against familiar foes Uganda in Port Gentil.

