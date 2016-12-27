Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
West Ham boss backs struggling Andre Ayew to find his form soon

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has backed his most expensive acquisition Andre Ayew to find his form and live up his lofty standards soon.

Ayew has started just four games since signing on as the clubs most expensive player in the summer.

An early injury in his debut against Chelsea did not help and its been a very come back for the talented forward.

'He had a big injury, he came back a few weeks ago and now he need to train and he needs games to be the Ayew from last season or two seasons ago.

'He's getting back. He's becoming better than he came in his first game and it's only a matter of time.'

''Will he start? Maybe. On paper definitely.'

