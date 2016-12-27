Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Frustrated Jeffrey Schlupp to be given starting role against Everton

Frustrated Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp is among players who will be given an opportunity to start when Leicester takes on Everton today.

The 23-year-old has been warming the bench since the beginning of the season fueling his calls for the club to allow him leave to seek more playing time elsewhere.

After months of being ignored Schlupp is now likely to get his chance to impress with the champions take on Everton in some few minutes.

