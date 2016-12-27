Ghanaian born forward Mario Balotelli proving critics wrong

Ghanaian born forward Mario Balotteli is finally living up to his ratings as one of the best forwards in Europe since moving to the French Ligue 1.

Mario Balotelli struck twice as Ligue 1 leaders Nice won at home against Dijon on Sunday to widen their lead over French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian striker, who now has eight goals from as many league appearances, found the back of the net in each half, either side of Julio Tavares's equaliser for the visitors.

Dijon finished with 10 men after captain Cedric Varrault picked up two yellow cards in quick succession two minutes from time.

This season has been sharp contrast of the one the forward enjoyed last season on loan at AC Milan.

