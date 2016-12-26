Striker Patrick Twumasi voted FC Astana's Best Foreign Player

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi beat four other candidates to be named FC Astana's Best Foreign Player.

The 22-year-old polled 41% of the total votes ahead of Nemanja Maksimovic, Marin Anicic, Roger Canas, Junior Kabananga.

Twumasi produced five goals in 26 league for Astana last season.

He has played three seasons with the Kazakh giants.

Voting results

1. Patrik Twumasi 41.2%

2. Nemanja Maksimovic 20.8%

3. Marin AniÄiÄ‡ 14.2%

4. Roger CaÃ±as 11.3%

5. Junior Kabananga 6.8%

