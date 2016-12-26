Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 26 December 2016 11:25 CET

Striker Patrick Twumasi voted FC Astana's Best Foreign Player

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi beat four other candidates to be named FC Astana's Best Foreign Player.

The 22-year-old polled 41% of the total votes ahead of Nemanja Maksimovic, Marin Anicic, Roger Canas, Junior Kabananga.

Twumasi produced five goals in 26 league for Astana last season.

He has played three seasons with the Kazakh giants.

Voting results
1. Patrik Twumasi 41.2%
2. Nemanja Maksimovic 20.8%
3. Marin AniÄiÄ‡ 14.2%
4. Roger CaÃ±as 11.3%
5. Junior Kabananga 6.8%
Patrick Twumasi latest videos
VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian Patrick Twumasi and his Astana team-mates in bizarre trophy celebration - 1 month ago

VIDEO: Patrick Twumasi bags brace in FC Astana easy win over Okzhetpes - 3 months ago

VIDEO: Watch Patrick Twumasi's stunning finish for Astana against Galatasaray in the Champions League - 1 year ago

VIDEO: Watch Patrick Twumasi's goal in the Uefa Champions League against Benfica - 1 year ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

When things go wrong, PUSH; pray until something happens.
By: Delle Tuotol Alfred
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img