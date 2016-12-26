Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 26 December 2016 10:40 CET

AFCON 2017: Morocco star Younes Belhanda ruled out with broken toe

OGC Nice midfielder Younes Belhanda will miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals after sustaining a toe injury.

The Morocco international got injured during Nice's goalless stalemate with Bordeaux in the French Ligue game on Wednesday.

The club released the following statements about the former FC Schalke attacking midfielder's injury.

"Younes Belhanda is suffering from a broken toe, and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks," a statement read on Nice's official website.

Another statement said he had: "undergone medical examination on Thursday. It determined the diagnosis in a definitive manner."

This has come as a major blow for Morocco head coach Herve Renard and his technical ahead of the AFCON finals which will start next month in Gabon.

Morocco are in Group A along with the defending AFCON champions Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Togo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Those who are fond of criticizing have no solution to what they criticize.
By: Mark Yirenkyi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img