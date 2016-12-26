Barcelona coach earns 33 times salary of former Chelsea boss Avram Grant earns with Ghana

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique annually earns approximately thirty three times of what Ghana's highly experienced coach Avram Grant earns in one year in charge of the Black Stars.

The mammoth disparity exists in the pay packet even though the Israeli's status is comparable to the coach of the Spanish side even though the latter's profile includes coaching Chelsea.

The former Chelsea coach is reportedly paid 573,000 Euros every year by the Ghana Football Federation (GFA), while Enrique pockets â‚¬18.72 million per annum, according to the authoritative French sports daily L'Equipe.

Considering what he could have earned while coaching Chelsea and other English sides, Grant's salary with Ghana looks paltry.

Despite this huge disparity from Avram Grant's peers in Europe, there has been huge local criticism in Ghana over the reported $50,000 he earns coaching the Black Stars.

Some Ghanaians are of the opinion that he earns too much but the fact is that he doesn't come close to what the top coaches in the world earn.

The Barcelona manager is the highest paid tactician in the world with a monthly salary of â‚¬1.56 million after tax, followed by Man City coach Pep Guardiola (â‚¬1.48 million) and Manchester United's Jose Mourinho (â‚¬1.36 million).

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane ranked ninth with a monthly salary of â‚¬449,000.

Top Ten Highest Paid Coaches Monthly Salary

1) Luis Enrique (Barcelona) - â‚¬1.56 million

2) Pep Guardiola (Man City) - â‚¬1.48 million

3) Jose Mourinho (Man Utd) - â‚¬1.36 million

4) Carlo Ancelotti(Bayern) - â‚¬1 million

5) Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) - â‚¬0.82 million

6) Diego Simeone (AtlÃ©tico Madrid) - â‚¬0.77 million

7) Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - â‚¬0.692 million

8) Antonio Conte (Chelsea) - â‚¬0.641

9) Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) - â‚¬0.449

10) Unai Emery (PSG) - â‚¬0.42



