South Africa based trio to join Uganda AFCON preparations today

South Africa based trio Khalid Aucho, Geoffrey Massa and Dennis Onyango are expected to join Uganda's squad in training on Monday afternoon.

Midfielder Aucho and striker Geoffrey Massa both play for Baroka goalkeeper Onyango is with Mamelodi Sundowns.

They arrived in the country over the Christmas weekend.

The three players will join the 21 players who were retained on Friday after nine players were evicted.

Sudan based goalie Salim Jamal trained with the team for the first time on Friday to bring the number of goalkeepers in camp to three after Benjamin Ochan and Ismail Watenga.

With Onyango in camp, there are now four goalkeepers and only St George's Robert Odongkara awaits to make it five.

Odongkara together with Yassar Mugerwa may join the team in Tunisia since they have the Addis Ababa derby with Coffee this coming week.

Head coach Mulitin Sredojevic is expected to travel with 26 players to Tunisia and Dubai training camps after the New Year.

