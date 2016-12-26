Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 26 December 2016 09:10 CET

AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Uganda returns to training today after Christmas break

Uganda's squad returns to training today (Monday) after the Christmas break to continue preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next month in Gabon.

Head coach Mulitin Sredojevic broke camp after Friday's training at the Islamic at the Islamic University in Kabojja.

Today's training will have some foreign-based players reporting to increase the number of the players in camp.

Nine players have been omitted from the initial squad which started training last week.

The Cranes first match at the tournament will be against Ghana on 17 January in Port Gentil.

The Uganda Cranes team as per Friday training:

 Goalkeepers: Jamal Salim (El Merriekh, Sudan), Isma Watenga (Vipers, Uganda), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Ronald Mukiibi (Ã–stersunds FK, Sweden), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed, Lebanon), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (KCCA, Uganda), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker, Kenya), Isaac Isinde (St George, Ethiopia), Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA, Uganda),

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (KnattspyrnufÃ©lagiÃ° ÃžrÃ³ttur, Iceland), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vipers, Uganda), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA, Uganda), Godfrey 'Jajja Walu' Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya) and Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa, Uganda)

Strikers: Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA, Uganda), Muhammed 'Jaggarson' Shaban (Onduparaka, Uganda), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves, Finnland), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (Proline, Uganda)

"The problem of food without salt is not how to taste it but how it will taste."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
