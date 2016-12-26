Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 26 December 2016 09:10 CET

AshantiGold hand defender Awudu Nafiu new two-year contract

AshantiGold are set to hand stalwart defender Awudu Nafiu a two-year contract after the expiration of his current deal.

Nafiu is out of contract and had expressed interest in leaving to any club who were ready to meet his demands.

But it looks like AshGold will not let him go and have concluded talks with the centre back for a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old is expected to put pen to paper after the festive season.

.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News
