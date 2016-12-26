Avram Grant arrives in Ghana for Black Stars management meeting

Ghana coach Avram Grant arrived in the country on Sunday night ahead of Monday's meeting with the Black Stars management committee over his squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Israeli coach arrived by British Airways from London on Christmas night indicating that the tournament in Gabon in close.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has summoned the head coach of the Black Stars to fly down from his Europe monitoring duties to defend his provisional list for the tournament in Gabon.

The Stars coach is believed to have submitted a 30-man provisional list for the tournament but management wanted him to arrive to convince them of the squad. He will head for his office at the GFA headquarters before meeting top officials of the federation on Monday morning. Grant has been away for nearly about one month since Ghana played Egypt in the World Cup qualifier which they lost 2-0. He has been on duties of monitoring players in Europe ahead of the tournament in Gabon next month.

