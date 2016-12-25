Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
AWOL Medeama talisman Kwame Boahene in talks with unnamed Belgian side- reports

Controversial Medeama midfielder Kwame Boahene is reported to be holding talks with an unnamed Belgium club. 

The talented player has gone AWOL after he was given permission to travel to Kumasi to cast his ballot on December 6.

But he did not return to continue pre-season with the Tarkwa-based side.

Boahene, 23, has been linked with a move to giants Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.

