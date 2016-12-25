Sports News | 25 December 2016 15:55 CET
Out-of-contract Awudu Nafiu open to AshantiGold exit if his terms are met
Out-of-contract AshantiGold defender Awudu Nafiu is open to new offers ahead of the start of the 2016/2017 season.
The centre-back's contract with the Miners run out at the end of last season.
AshGold are yet to open talks on a new deal and the player is looking elsewhere.
Nafiu, 28, served as captain on few occasions for the Elephants last season.
