Out-of-contract Awudu Nafiu open to AshantiGold exit if his terms are met

Out-of-contract AshantiGold defender Awudu Nafiu is open to new offers ahead of the start of the 2016/2017 season.

The centre-back's contract with the Miners run out at the end of last season.

AshGold are yet to open talks on a new deal and the player is looking elsewhere.

Nafiu, 28, served as captain on few occasions for the Elephants last season.

