Sports News | 25 December 2016 15:55 CET

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley visits patients and donates to hospital in Ghana

Steaua Bucuresti star Muniru Sulley visited and donated to a hospital while on holiday in Ghana. 

The younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari wants to give back to the sick.

Sulley interacted with patients on their sick beds and then left them with some items to aid the hospital and the recovery of those on admission.

He posted on his Facebook: ''ALHAMDULILLAH 🙌🙏 ALLAH (GOD) if I'm ever ungrateful,forgive me! â¤ï¸ï¸🙏🏿â˜ï¸ï¸🙌📿. Allah bless each and everyone! #ghana🇬🇭#holidays#BLESSED.''

Sports News

life is not competition but the completion which is more important what did you think?
By: kofi beng
