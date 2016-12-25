Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed scores on debut for Tanzania giants Yanga

Azam new signing Ghanaian Yahya Mohammed opened his account with a debut goal that helped the ice cream makers settle for a 1-1 draw with Majimaji FC in Songea.Majimaji's equalizer was netted in the 67th minute by Alex Kondo

At the Uhuru stadium in Dar, Simba Sports Club stretched their lead at the top of the vodacom league after seeing off stubborn JKT Ruvu by a goal to nil.

The Msimbazi based side had to thank Muzamir Yassin who took advantage of a defensive lapse to fire home the vital goal that effectively sent then to 41 points, 4 points ahead of Yanga who settled for a 1-1 draw with African Lyon on Friday.

Sometimes such fools we were, sometimes smart kids... Sometimes Satan's tools, sometimes with saintly deeds
By: From a poem by teach
