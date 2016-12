AFCON 2017: Everton star Yannick Bolaise excluded from DR Congo provisional squad

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have announced their provisional squad for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals which will take place between 14 January - 5 February in Gabon.

The 31-man squad includes eight England-based players namely Benik Afobe, Dieumerci Mbokani, Gabriel Zakuani, Chancel Mbemba, Yousseouf Mulumbu, Jacques Maghoma, Jordan Botaka and Neeskens Kebano.

The Leopards of DRC are under the guidance of Florent Ibenge and his side are in Group C along with the defending AFCON champions Ivory Coast, Togo as well as Morocco.

DR Congo provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Nicaise Mulopo Kudimbana (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Ley Matampi (TP Mazembe), Joel Kiassumbua (FC Wohlen, Switzerland)

Defenders: Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle, England), Gabriel Zakuani (Northampton Town, England), Issama Mpeko (Kabuscorp, Angola), Joyce Lomalisa (Vita Club), Vital N'Simba (Bourg-Péronnas, France), Fabrice N'Sakala (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Chris Luyindama and Merveille Bope (TP Mazembe), Jordan Ikoko (Guingamp, France), Marcel Tisserand (Ingolstadt, Germany)

Midfielders: Youssouf Mulumbu (Norwich, England), Neeskens Kebano (Fulham, England), Rémy Mulumba (Ajaccio, France), Hervé Kage (Kortrijk, Belgium), Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City, England), Paul-José M'Poku (Panathinaikos, Greece), Jonathan Bijimine (Cordoba, Spain), Wilson Kamavuaka (Panetolikos, Greece)

Forwards: Cédric Bakambu (Villarreal, Spain), Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City, England), Benik Afobe (Bournemouth, England), Firmin Mubele Ndombe (Vita Club), Junior Kabananga (Astana, Kazakhstan), Jordan Botaka (Charlton Athletic, England), Meschack Elia and Jonathan Bolingi (TP Mazembe), Ricky Tulengi (DCMP), Jeremy Bokila (Al-Kharitiyath, Qatar)

