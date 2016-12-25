Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ghanaian Felix Adjei signs contract extension at Swedish lower side Umea FC

Ghanaian Felix Adjei has penned a one-year contract extension with Swedish third-tier side UmeÃ¥ FC.

The 26-year-old joined from Red Bull Salzburg for the 2016 and impressed club officials.

He scored one goal and provided nine assists from his left back position.

''It feels very good to be a UFC player next year. I am grateful that I will continue to remain in UmeÃ¥ where I'm very happy,'' said Adjei.

Adjei honed his talent at the defunct Red Bull Academy in Sogakope and then at 19 moved to Austria and joined Red Bull Salzburg.

After six years in Austria and Salzburg, he moved to UmeÃ¥ FC.

