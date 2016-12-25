Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 25 December 2016 08:25 CET

REPORT: Latif Blessing agrees Sporting Kansas City move; set for medical

Liberty Professionals midfielder Latif Blessing is set for a medical ahead of his move to MLS side Sporting Kansas City after agreeing a 3-year contract with the club, according to reports in the local media. 

Blessing, who had been on the radar of South African side Ajax Cape Town, was top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in the 2015/16 season with 17 goals.

He was also voted best player of the season and has reportedly been named in the Black Stars' provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The deal is handled by Italian agent Simone Girlanda who works with David Lippi, son of former Italy coach Marcello Lippi and agent of Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Blessing's 3-year contract has an option for a 4th year subject to his performance.

He's expected to fly out to America in the next few days for a medical, after which a contract will be signed.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The social sciences mathematically developed are to be the controlling factors of civilization.
By: Alex Dzumador
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img