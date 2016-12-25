REPORT: Latif Blessing agrees Sporting Kansas City move; set for medical

Liberty Professionals midfielder Latif Blessing is set for a medical ahead of his move to MLS side Sporting Kansas City after agreeing a 3-year contract with the club, according to reports in the local media.

Blessing, who had been on the radar of South African side Ajax Cape Town, was top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in the 2015/16 season with 17 goals.

He was also voted best player of the season and has reportedly been named in the Black Stars' provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The deal is handled by Italian agent Simone Girlanda who works with David Lippi, son of former Italy coach Marcello Lippi and agent of Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Blessing's 3-year contract has an option for a 4th year subject to his performance.

He's expected to fly out to America in the next few days for a medical, after which a contract will be signed.

