EXCLUSIVE: Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey named in Ghana squad for AFCON

Spain-based midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

High ranking Atletico Madrid official has told Ghana's leading football news outfit that they have received a Black Stars invitation for the talented enforcer.

This has also been corroborated a family member of the player who also confirmed the Black Stars invite for the midfielder.

"Thomas will join the Black Stars as he received his invitation two days ago to join the team's training camp ahead of the AFCON," the family member told Ghanasoccernet.com on condition of anonymity.

The revelation comes even though Ghana coach Avram Grant has not released his squad for the tournament to be played in Gabon next month.

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to name his squad in the coming days.

The Black Stars face a tough assignment at the tournament in Gabon as they will face Uganda, Egypt and Mali in the group phase.

